Police investigate hate crime at Warrenpoint memorial dedicated to 18 British soldiers

Yet again poppy wreaths and crosses placed at Narrow Water have been desecrated. Another disgusting attack on this memorial dedicated to the 18 soldiers murdered by the IRA at this location almost 40 years ago. Enough is enough, these attacks must stop!! ⁦⁦@uuponline⁩ pic.twitter.com/sJawHCzbqT — David Taylor (@DavidTayloruup) June 2, 2019 Source: David Taylor /Twitter

THE PSNI ARE appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a memorial at Narrow Water in Warrenpoint, Co Down.

The memorial is made up of poppy wreaths and wooden crosses, and is dedicated to 18 British soldiers who died in an IRA ambush in 1979; it’s the deadliest attack on the British Army during the Troubles.

Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “We received a report at 1:35pm yesterday that wreaths and crosses had been damaged. It is believed this occurred sometime between 4pm on Saturday 1 June and 12.30pm on Sunday 2 June.

“Our enquiries into this incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, are continuing and we would urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who knows anything about this to get in touch with police.

“We would also ask anyone who may have captured dashcam or helmet cam footage on the Warrenpoint dual carriageway to call police on 101, quoting reference number CCS 1099 of 02/06/18.”

The memorial has been damaged before in September 2018.

On the morning of the 4th of October 2018 I got a phone call to tell me the memorial at Narrow Water was attacked - These pictures show just what greeted me on my arrival.



Today I was pleased to hear the 44 year old behind the damage was convicted to 6 months jail. pic.twitter.com/8XtU2CEuvr — Richard Mckee (@mckee1690) February 20, 2019 Source: Richard Mckee /Twitter

SDLP South Down MLA Sinead Bradley said it was the sixth time the site has been vandalised since 2017.

“This is another sickening attack on memorial wreaths at Narrow Water and I condemn it in the strongest terms.

The thugs who set out to destroy memorial wreaths and inflict further pain on those seeking to remember their dead lack any human decency.

Ulster Unionist Councillor of Newry David Taylor said that it was “another disgusting attack”.

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis said: “There is no place for attacks like in our society and I condemn this act outright.

Monuments and memorials are important places in communities and should be respected.

“I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”

Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is an anonymous service.