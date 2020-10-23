Fifteen people detained at protests following Poland abortion ruling

POLICE IN POLAND say they detained 15 people during protests in Warsaw against a court ruling that toughened the nation’s strict abortion laws.

Hundreds of people protested last night in front of the ruling right-wing party offices and the home of its leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, in defiance of a pandemic-related ban on public gatherings.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said today that 14 people remain in detention and 35 have been fined for having broken the ban.

A women with a poster that reads Sentence on women during the protest in Warsaw. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

They were protesting over the ruling by the government-controlled Constitutional Court that declared abortion of defective foetuses unconstitutional, closing a major loophole in the 1993 abortion law that was a hard-won compromise.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Health Ministry figures for 2019 show that most of the 1,110 legal abortions performed last year were due to foetal genetic defects like Down’s syndrome, or to physical defects.

Activists say they are planning more protests in a number of cities over the weekend.