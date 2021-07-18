#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 18 July 2021
Advertisement

Three people shot outside US baseball stadium as fans rush for the exits

Police told reporters that this was not an active shooter situation and the incident took place outside the stadium.

By AFP Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 7:31 AM
6 minutes ago 607 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5498848
Image: John McDonnell
Image: John McDonnell

THREE PEOPLE WERE shot outside a US baseball stadium crowded with thousands of spectators in Washington DC on Saturday, causing the game to be abruptly halted as fans were ushered out.

Police initially tweeted four people had been shot, but it was later clarified that three people had been caught up in the incident.

Ashan Benedict, Executive Assistant Chief of Police in the US capital, said two of the people hit were in one of two vehicles that was involved in a shootout. The third victim was a woman on the footpath outside the stadium where she had been attending the game.

“At no time during this incident were individuals inside the stadium attending the game in any type of danger.

“This was not an active shooter incident. Everything took place outside the stadium,” Benedict told reporters.

He said the woman was “expected to be OK.”

AFP journalists who were at the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres said some spectators had rushed for the exits after hearing a dozen or more gunshots outside the stadium, while others remained in their seats at the announcer’s initial urging.

padres-nationals-baseball Fans pour out onto the field after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium Source: John McDonnell

Several bursts of automatic gunfire could be clearly heard in the stadium in footage of the game posted on social media, while another video showed streams of people sprinting away from the stands.

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, in the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, workplaces and shopping centres.

‘Gunshot wounds’ 

Police tweeted that the investigation was active but that “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.”

The department initially said two people had been shot, and then later added that further “victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

The Washington Post quoted police as saying two of the wounded had non-life-threatening injuries, with a man shot in the leg and a woman shot in the back.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The condition of the third person was not immediately known.

The Washington Nationals’ official account tweeted that a shooting had been reported there minutes after the incident took place, and encouraged fans to exit the ballpark.

Players had headed for the dugouts after the shots rang out and the game was suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning, with the Padres leading by eight runs to four.

The game is to be resumed today.

There have been just over 100 homicides in Washington this year, many of them involving firearms.

Police on Saturday offered a $60,000 reward after a six-year-old girl was shot dead the day before while riding a scooter in southeast Washington.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie