Biden administration backs bill to make Washington DC the 51st state

THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION has expressed its support for a bill that would make Washington DC the 51st American state.

Washington DC is the capital of the United States, but it is a district – the District of Columbia – and is not part of any US State.

The district does not have any representation in the Senate and only elects a non-voting congressional delegate to the House of Representatives.

In a statement today the administration expressed its strong support for a proposed bill, HR 51, to admit Washington DC into the United States. The 51st State would then be known as Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.

The administration said the 700,000 people of Washington DC have been deprived of full representation in the US Congress “for far too long”.

“This taxation without representation and denial of self governance is an affront to the democratic values on which our Nation was founded,” it said, adding that the bill “rights this wrong” by providing residents with “long overdue full representation in Congress”.

“Establishing the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as the 51st state will make our Union stronger and more just,” it said.

“Washington, DC has a robust economy, a rich culture, and a diverse population of Americans from all walks of life who are entitled to full and equal participation in our democracy.

“The Administration looks forward to working with the Congress as HR 51 proceeds through the legislative process to ensure that it comports with Congress’ constitutional responsibilities and its constitutional authority to admit new states to the Union by legislation. The Administration calls for the Congress to provide for a swift and orderly transition to statehood for the people of Washington, DC.”