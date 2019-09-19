Plaque commemorating 1916 Rising unveiled at Washington Monument in the US

A PLAQUE COMMEMORATING the events of the Easter 1916 Rising in Dublin has been unveiled at the Washington Monument in the US capital.

The plaque – which displays the 1916 proclamation – was unveiled as one of the most iconic landmarks in the US reopens after several years of construction and repairs.

Attendees at yesterday’s ceremony included Minister of State Kevin Boxer Moran, Senator Mark Daly and Irish ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall.

The plaque was presented by President Michael D Higgins to the US National Park Service on behalf of the Irish people.

It is the first new plaque to be installed at the Washington monument since 1982, and joins 193 others at the landmark.

US interior secretary David Bernhardt said that it “serves as a reminder of the special camaraderie between the people of Ireland and the USA”.

It was a privilege to be present today for the dedication of a 1916 commemorative plaque at the #Washington monument, which also memorializes Thomas Francis Meagher & the Irish contribution to America. Our memorial joins 193 others, mainly from US States, inside the monument. pic.twitter.com/F8rjFTM3PX — Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) September 18, 2019 Source: Daniel Mulhall /Twitter

Ambassador Dan Mulhall said the plaque also memorialises Thomas Francis Meagher and the Irish contribution to America.

Moran added that it was a “great honour” to attend the ceremony.