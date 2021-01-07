#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 January 2021
'Trump Mob Storms Capitol': US and international papers react to Washington unrest

Supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the US Capitol building yesterday.

By Ian Curran Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 8:09 AM
15 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5318334

THE WORLD IS still digesting yesterday’s unsavoury scenes in Washington DC when supporters of US President Donald Trump descended on the Capitol Building.

Newspapers in the United States and elsewhere have given their reaction.

The Washington Post says that Trump incited the crowds to “acts of insurrection, violence”.

Washington Post Source: The Washington Post

The Wall Street Journal, a newspaper that has often been criticised for its perceived soft-touch coverage of Trump, writes, “Mob storms Capito.l”

Wall street Journal Source: Wall Street Journal

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the US and the political divide, The San Francisco Chronicle simply labels the unrest as “Insurrection”.

SF Chronicle Source: San Francisco Chronicle

The Miami Herald, a popular newspaper in Florida — a state won by Trump in last November’s election — goes with, “Chaos in DC.”

Miami Herald Source: Miami Herald

Owned by Rupert Murdoch, whose Fox News television network is a major source of support Trump, The Times reports, “US Capitol under siege.”

The Times Source: The Times

“Trump presidency careens towards end on violent final note,” is how business news website Bloomberg puts it this morning.

Screenshot 2021-01-07 at 07.51.18 Source: Bloomberg

Read next:

