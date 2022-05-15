#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Did you watch the Eurovision final?

Ukraine won the top prize, as expected.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 15 May 2022, 10:19 AM
Kalush Orchestra pictured after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest
Kalush Orchestra pictured after winning the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest
Image: Marco Destefanis/Alamy Stock Photo

FOLK-RAP GROUP Kalush Orchestra romped home as winners of the Eurovision Song Contest last night.

The group, who as men of fighting age had to be given special dispensation to leave the country, had long been considered favourites to claim the top prize.

Their song Stefania – a plaintive mix of hip-hop and traditional music – lagged behind the UK, Sweden and Spain after the jury votes were awarded. However, as the televotes from across Europe (and Australia) were read out it soon became apparent that the Ukrainians would emerge victorious.

It’s an event many people love to love, and others love to hate, but each year huge numbers watch the final.

We want to know: Did you watch the Eurovision final?


Poll Results:

No (291)
Yes, all of it (96)
Yes, part of it (67)
Just the results (39)




