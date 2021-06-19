Watch: How can we solve the housing crisis?

HOW DO WE find solutions to the housing crisis? This month The Good Information Project is focused on telling your housing stories, answering your questions and trying to find solutions.

We hosted a panel of expert voices to discuss what solutions, if any, could help end the housing crisis.

Our audience were highly engaged, asking if politicians should be banned from being landlords, why we don’t build higher, and how we could open up the second hand market to first time buyers.

The expert panel were: Ali Grehan, Dublin City Architect, Aidan Regan, associate professor in UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations, Orla Hegarty, architect and assistant professor at UCD and Dr Lorcan Sirr, lecturer in housing at Dublin Institute of Technology and visiting professor of housing at the Universitat Rovira.

