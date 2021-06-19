#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Watch: How can we solve the housing crisis?

Our expert panel offered big ideas to solve the housing crisis and answered your questions about landlords, construction and rent.

By Brian Whelan Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 8:00 AM
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

HOW DO WE find solutions to the housing crisis? This month The Good Information Project is focused on telling your housing stories, answering your questions and trying to find solutions. 

We hosted a panel of expert voices to discuss what solutions, if any, could help end the housing crisis. 

 

Our audience were highly engaged, asking if politicians should be banned from being landlords, why we don’t build higher, and how we could open up the second hand market to first time buyers.

The expert panel were: Ali Grehan, Dublin City Architect, Aidan Regan, associate professor in UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations, Orla Hegarty, architect and assistant professor at UCD and Dr Lorcan Sirr, lecturer in housing at Dublin Institute of Technology and visiting professor of housing at the Universitat Rovira. 

This is part of The Good Information Project, which is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Brian Whelan

