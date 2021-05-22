Poll: Will you watch the Eurovision final tonight?

TIX from Norway with the song Fallen Angel during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest Final yesterday

LESLEY ROY WILL sadly not be flying the Irish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest final tonight, after not making it through Tuesday’s fist semi-final.

However, 39 other countries will battle it out for the top prize in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

There will be a smaller audience than normal in attendance, as organisers seek to make the event Covid-19 safe.

Love it or loathe it, the contest remains hugely popular – over 180 million people tuned in to watch the final in 2019.

We want to know: Will you watch the Eurovision final tonight?

