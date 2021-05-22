#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 22 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Will you watch the Eurovision final tonight?

What’s Another Year?

By Órla Ryan Saturday 22 May 2021, 9:51 AM
41 minutes ago 7,269 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5444844
TIX from Norway with the song Fallen Angel during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest Final yesterday
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
TIX from Norway with the song Fallen Angel during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest Final yesterday
TIX from Norway with the song Fallen Angel during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest Final yesterday
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

LESLEY ROY WILL sadly not be flying the Irish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest final tonight, after not making it through Tuesday’s fist semi-final.

However, 39 other countries will battle it out for the top prize in the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam.

There will be a smaller audience than normal in attendance, as organisers seek to make the event Covid-19 safe.

Love it or loathe it, the contest remains hugely popular – over 180 million people tuned in to watch the final in 2019.

We want to know: Will you watch the Eurovision final tonight?


Poll Results:

No, and I wouldn't have even if we made the final (442)
No, but I would have if Ireland was in it (177)
Yes (145)
I'm not sure (37)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie