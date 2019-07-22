This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Water restores supply in north Dublin after 'major burst' left households with low pressure

The burst happened on a 600mm diameter water main on the Drumcondra Road at about 7.30am yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Jul 2019, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,015 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734892
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy

IRISH WATER HAS repaired a significant burst on a water main after properties across north Dublin were left with low water pressure. 

The burst happened on a 600mm diameter water main on the Drumcondra Road at about 7.30am yesterday. 

The incident left parts of the north inner city, Drumcondra, Artane, Fairview, Clontarf, Raheny, Whitehall, Santry and Cabra with low water pressure.

Crews were on the ground since 7.30am yesterday and repair works were completed at approximately 8.30pm last night.

Full water service should be restored to all affected customers now, as water refilled the pipe network, according to Irish Water. 

After a disruption to water supply, some properties may experience air locks. Information on how to deal with this can be found here.

“Irish Water would like to thank those affected for their patience and cooperation, and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the utility said in a statement. 

More information and the latest updates can be read here or obtained by calling Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie