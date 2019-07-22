Irish Water restores supply in north Dublin after 'major burst' left households with low pressure

IRISH WATER HAS repaired a significant burst on a water main after properties across north Dublin were left with low water pressure.

The burst happened on a 600mm diameter water main on the Drumcondra Road at about 7.30am yesterday.

The incident left parts of the north inner city, Drumcondra, Artane, Fairview, Clontarf, Raheny, Whitehall, Santry and Cabra with low water pressure.

Crews were on the ground since 7.30am yesterday and repair works were completed at approximately 8.30pm last night.

Full water service should be restored to all affected customers now, as water refilled the pipe network, according to Irish Water.

After a disruption to water supply, some properties may experience air locks. Information on how to deal with this can be found here.

“Irish Water would like to thank those affected for their patience and cooperation, and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the utility said in a statement.

More information and the latest updates can be read here or obtained by calling Irish Water on 1850 278 278.