Essential water main improvements to cause limited disruption to households in Dublin this weekend

IRISH WATER WILL carry out essential water main improvements on the South Circular Road in Dublin city this weekend, with some disruption expected on Sunday.

According to Irish Water, the work involves replacing old cast iron water mains and will take place over the next two weekends.

Some disruption is expected this Sunday, with a small number of properties experiencing water outages. Direct notices will be delivered to affected properties, including those on the South Circular Road between the R110 junction and the Haroldville Avenue Junction.

Other properties in nearby areas will potentially experience lower than normal water pressure including:

South Circular Road

Rialto

Warrenmount

Dolphins Barn

Donore Avenue

The Liberties

Irish Water have also said that other surrounding areas in South Dublin may be affected.

Traffic management will also be in place during the works, with local and emergency traffic being maintained at all times.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and working in partnership with Dublin City Council we will make every effort to minimise any disruption that these necessary works may cause,” said Matthew Thompson of Irish Water.

Irish Water’s customer care line is open 24/7 and can be reached at 1850 278 278