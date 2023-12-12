Water outages in North County Dublin until tonight due to burst pipe

NORTH COUNTY DUBLIN households are without water this afternoon after a high-pressure water main burst causing major outages to the region.

Uisce Éireann and Fingal County Council are working to restore water to the households as quickly as possible, which is estimated to be restored tonight.

Customers in Baskin Lane, Pinnock Hill, Coachmans, Stockhole Lane, Kinsealy, Santry, and surrounding areas in North County Dublin will experiences disturbances this afternoon.

Water crews have been dispatched to the area in order to repair the water main, which is expected to be finished later tonight by Uisce Éireann.

The utility company said it could take a number of hours after repairs for normal water supply to return to all customers, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network, due to the size of the network.

Most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes, the company said.

Water Engineer Tselo Tlou said: “We are appealing to customers to continue to conserve water where possible to help maintain reservoir levels.”

He added that the teams were working quickly and that the company understand the inconvenience the outage has and will cause and appreciate the patience from customers as the teams continue.

Tselo said: “Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to six litres of water per minute. Taking a shower instead of a bath or using a watering can rather than a hose when gardening can also make a big difference in water use.”