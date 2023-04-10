Burst mains may cause low water pressure or outages in north Dublin

UISCE ÉIREANN HAS said it is working to restore water supply after outages caused by a burst mains in Dublin.

The semi-state company, formerly known as Irish Water, is working with Dublin City Council to restore normal supply in affected areas.

Uisce Éireann said customers in Ringsend, North Dock, Spencer Dock, East Wall, Sherriff Street, North Strand, Marino, Fairview, Clontarf, Donnycarney, Killester, Raheny, Coolock and surrounding areas in Dublin City may experience low pressure or water outages.

Service crews are onsite today and are attempting to minimise disruption and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann said the repairs are complex due to the location of the burst and the presence of other underground services. The works are expected to be completed by 6am tomorrow.

Normal water supply can take up to three hours to be restored fully after repair works, so some customers may be disrupted for longe

Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann, Joe O’Reilly, said: “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs, and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to complete the repairs and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.”

“We are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines, where possible, until repairs are completed. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water.ie/conserve.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie.