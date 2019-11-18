Burst water main closes streets and causes possible water outages in parts of Cork city

A BURST WATER main on Cathedral Road in Cork city centre has caused road closures and possible water outages in the north of the city.

Irish Water and Cork City Council crews are currently working to repair the main which burst earlier today.

Cathedral Road is currently closed to traffic from the junction of Wolfe Tone Street to North Cathedral. Gerald Griffin Street is also closed to traffic.

The water main was shut off earlier today and the water flow was isolated. Caution is advised in the area. Roads have been closed to allow for the repair to be completed safely.

Large parts of the northside of the city may currently be experiencing water outages. Irish Water said it is working to restore the water as quickly as possible.

Customers are advised to check the Irish Water website and social media channels for updates and to contact 1850 278 278 for more information.

Irish Water said it apologises for any inconvenience caused.