Public urged to bring a means of calling for help out on the water during activities

WATER SAFETY AGENCIES are urging the public to be cautious if spending time along the coast or around bodies of water over the June bank holiday weekend.

In a joint water safety appeal, the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland warned that even in good weather, water temperatures remain cold.

The key advice is to always have a way of calling for help that can be accessed while out on the water.

While the good weather is set to continue, people are being urged to still check the forecast, tide times and sea conditions before setting off.

People should be prepared to change their plans or cancel the trip if the forecast is unfavourable, the agencies said.

Those out swimming are being asked to remember the following:

Acclimatise slowly

Wear a bright swimming cap

Consider a tow float to increase visibility

Never swim alone

Always ensure that your activity is being monitored by a colleague

Swim in areas that are lifeguarded or are known locally to be safe

Kayakers or paddle-boarders close to shore are being warned that conditions can turn quickly and wearing a buoyancy aid or lifejacket can make the critical difference.

If you unexpectedly find yourself in the water and wearing a lifejacket, you have given yourself vital time to be brought to safety, the agencies said.

Advertisement

Know your flags this summer:



✅Red Flag 🚩: Dangerous conditions, do not swim.



✅Red and Yellow Flag: Lifeguard on duty, but swim with care and within the designated areas.



✅No flag: no lifeguard on duty.



Remember to take care and always check the flags at your local beach. pic.twitter.com/7JLsvUtV13 — Water Safety Ireland (@IWSie) June 1, 2023

Water Safety Ireland’s deputy CEO Roger Sweeney said: “This weekend, please remember that although air temperatures have risen, our waterways are still too cold for extended swims.

“A full moon on Saturday will make the coastline more precarious and rip currents will be stronger.

He warned that “a full moon also creates lower low tides that will expose even greater areas of the coastline which often tempts walkers to explore sandbanks”.

“Be aware of being trapped by incoming tides, carry a fully charged mobile phone, and please provide constant uninterrupted adult supervision for any children in your care,” Sweeney said.

The RNLI’s water safety lead Linda-Gene Byrne offered the following advice: “If you fall in unexpectedly, remember to ‘Float to Live’ – lie on your back and spread your arms and legs, gently moving them to keep afloat. Keep floating until you feel your breath coming back before calling for help or swimming ashore if nearby.

“Taking a few minutes to check you have taken all the necessary equipment and advice for your activity and knowing what to do in an emergency will give peace of mind and help prevent accidents.”

The Irish Coast Guard operations manager Micheál O’Toole has warned of the dangers of using inflatable toys such as lilos on or near the water, be it seaside, lake or river.

“Please do not bring such items with you.”