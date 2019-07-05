Water Safety Ireland issue warning to swimmers as warm temperatures continue

Swimmers at the 40 Foot in Dublin

WATER SAFETY IRELAND has appealed for people to take precuations this weekend after the latest figures show that 103 people drowned in Ireland last year.

A further 11 Irish people died in drowning accidents abroad, according to the organisation.

The latest figures are the lowest in eight years – down from 109 drownings in 2017.

Water Safety Ireland (WSI) has urged people to swim near waterways where lifeguards are on duty.

The organisation has also advised swimmers to stay within their depth and to never use inflatable toys in open water.

According to Met Éireann, Ireland will continue to experience warm and sunny conditions over the next week.

Forecasters are predicting a warm and humid week ahead, with temperatures expected to reach the low twenties across the country.

With the warm weather set to continue into next week, WSI has said people should wear a lifejacket when boating or fishing from shore and to supervise children at all times near water.

According to WSI, the average number of drownings in Ireland each year is 124 – based on a ten-year average.