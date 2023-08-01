Advertisement

Unite the union members.
Water delivery service workers to strike across the country this week
Unite the union is calling for a date to be set for a referendum on enshrining public ownership of Ireland’s water system in the constitution.
WATER DELIVERY SERVICE workers  across the country are set to take strike action from tomorrow as they are calling on local authorities and the Local Government Management agency (LGMA) to engage with union members about their concerns. 

Unite the union said that its members are seeking a commitment from the LGMA that workers who are being transferred to Irish Water will retain their public service status. 

The union said that members will be striking from midnight Wednesday until midnight Friday across eight local authorities including Carlow county, Cork city and county, Fingal county, Kerry county, South Dublin County, Tipperary County and Waterford County. 

The action comes after the union rejected the framework for the future delivery of water services that the WRC put forward last year. 

Unite members are in particular calling for the framework to be amended to specify a date and wording for a referendum enshrining public ownership and management of the country’s water system in the constitution. 

They are also seeking the removal of “service and age barriers” for workers who want to take redundancy. 

A spokesperson for the Union said that it wrote to the LGMA on 20 July to notify the employer of the escalated action. 

“The union has indicated that it remains available to meet directly, or via a proposed and agreed third party, to attempt to resolve the dispute,” the spokesperson added. 

