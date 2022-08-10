15 areas already hit by water shortages amid urges to conserve

15 AREAS IN a number of different counties are currently impacted by water shortages amid requests from Irish Water to conserve supplies in the coming weeks.

60 additional supplies around the country are being closely monitored to ensure normal supply continues in the coming months.

A statement from Irish Water said the vast majority of the company’s 750 water treatment plants are meeting supply demands.

There was a “significant increase” in demand during the hot weather in mid-July but recent rainfall has reduced the number of schemes at risk of drought, according to Irish Water.

The company has implemented tankering and night-time restrictions in certain areas to ensure water keeps flowing to homes and businesses.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for Leinster and Munster.

The warning will be valid from midday on Thursday and will run until Sunday at 6am with temperatures forecast to soar up to 29 degrees Celsius this week.

Irish Water’s Head of Asset Operations Tom Cuddy sad: “While recent rainfall has reduced the risk of drought, we would ask the public that they continue to conserve over the coming weeks.

By reducing our water use, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the Summer and into Autumn.

People can report any leaks to the public water network by contacting Irish Water at any time on 1800 278 278 or online on the Irish Water website.

Other tips to reduce water usage during the hot weather include:

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs

Bear in mind the high volumes of water needed for paddling pools or swimming pools and reuse any water for gardening or cleaning a car

Contact Irish Water’s ‘first-fix-free’ scheme in the instance of a household having unusually low flow or pressure. It may be due to a service pipe leak.

15 areas are already impacted by water shortages:

Wexford – Wexford Town Wexford – Killmallock Bridge WTP Wexford – Taylorstown New WTP Kilkenny – Bennettsbridge WTP Kilkenny – Clogh Castlecomer WTP (Loon WTP ) Wexford – Bunclody Laois – Swan WTP Limerick – Oola WTP Cork – Whitechurch WTP Galway – Inis Oirr WTP Cork – Roberts Cove Reservoir Clare – Carron Abstraction Site (Termon Spring ) Cork – Coppeen Pump Station Tipperary – Coalbrook Tipperary – Kilcash

Areas of Clonakilty in Cork also experienced a night-time water restriction from 11pm-7am this morning.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network and Foxhall Network.

Areas on high ground and the extremities of the networks will be greatest affected – Youghal, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Scartagh, Froe, Caherbeg, Frehanes and Reenascreena South.

Irish Water said most areas in West Cork are under pressure at the moment.

Alone, an organisation supporting older people, has called on members of the public to check in on older people to ensure they have everything they need and are staying safe in the heat.

Older people are advised to stay hydrated, take regular breaks from the sun, regularly and liberally apply suncream and to wear loose clothes, sunglasses and a hat.

Met Éireann’s monthly report for July shows that all mean air temperatures across the country were above their long-term average for the month. Temperatures at Phoenix Park were a full 1.7 degrees celsius above average.

The weather data also shows that all monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their long-term average.

The UN’s IPCC has said that global warming has caused an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events such as drought and heatwaves.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times largely due to human activity, and the IPCC has warned that global heating is virtually certain to pass 1.5 degrees, probably within a decade.