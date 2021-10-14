'Abject failure': Irish Water blasted by EPA over incidents at treatment plants

The Environmental Protection Agency is to tell an Oireacthas committee that incidents at water plants which led to 52 people falling ill, were an “abject failure of managerial oversight, operational control and responsiveness” by Irish Water and the local authorities overseeing the sites.

The EPA said it was also a failure by the bodies to fulfill their roles “to deliver safe and secure drinking water” for their local areas.

The incidents occurred in August at the Creagh Water Treatment Plant in Gorey, which is operated by Wexford County Council, and the Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant, which is operated by Dublin City Council.

Contaminated water had entered the public drinking supply, leading to dozens of confirmed illnesses.

The “failure to report incidents” between the local councils and Irish Water prevented a timely risk assessment of the incidents, resulting in “unacceptable delays” in notifying the EPA and HSE, according to the agency.

“. . . In particular the failure to consult with the HSE as to the risk to public health during the incidents, meant that there was no opportunity to issue a boil water notice to approximately 900,000 consumers of both supplies, which would have served to protect public health until issues at the plants were resolved satisfactorily,” the EPA will tell TDs and senators of the Joint Oireacthas Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The common issues at the water treatment plants identified by the EPA include:

• a “basic lack of awareness and understanding” among operational and management

staff as to the significance of the incidents and their impact on the drinking water

quality and risk to public health;

• a lack of awareness of “the requirement to communicate” such an

incident to Irish Water preventing the opportunity to assess the need for a boil water

notice and to protect public health;

• a lack of critical alarm settings to inform operators of deteriorating water quality,

• “no documented alarm” or incident response procedures

• no automatic shutdown of the plant in the event that critical alarms are activated.

During audits carried out at water treatment plants, the agency’s inspectors uncovered “additional unreported incidents” which supports the EPA’s view of incident management by Irish Water and local authorities and their “seriousness as a risk to public health”.

‘Not isolated incidents’

“Unfortunately, these incidents are not isolated and have been evident in other audits conducted in other parts of the country,” the EPA’s statement reads.

“It is clear to the EPA that the current arrangements for the delivery of safe drinking water in terms of managerial oversight, operational control and responsiveness are not working satisfactorily and are placing unacceptable risk on public health by failing to ensure safe and secure drinking water.”

Responding following the incidents, Irish Water said it has “legal responsibility but no direct control over water treatment plants around the country”, and believes the current system where the sector is overseen by it and the local authorities is “no longer fit for purpose”.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said last night that he had received confirmation from the utility provider that the country’s 25 largest water treatment plants had been audited in recent weeks.

Refresher training

Refresher training has also been provided to operatives at these plants, with training also due for local authority engineers, O’Brien said.

“Irish Water has assured me that both treatment plants at Gorey and Ballymore Eustace are stable, operating normally and are producing clean water,” he added.

“I am pleased that Irish Water and the local authorities are working together in full cooperation to put in place these urgent and necessary corrective measures.”

The utility company is to provide nationwide 24/7 support to operational staff in treatment plans and provide real-time connections with treatment plant alarms and monitors to ensure that local authority staff have the back-up they need to ensure the safe delivery of drinking water.