Garda appeal after motorcyclist left in critical condition following crash

GARDAÍ IN WATERFORD have appealed for information after a man was seriously injured after in a crash yesterday,

The incident happened on the R680, Cork Road, at around 12.45pm.

A man in his 30s was knocked off his motorbike and is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was treated for minor injuries.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have witnessed the collision or may have travelled on the road and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 – 305300, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any garda station.”