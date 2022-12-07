New appeal for information on whereabouts of 16-year-old missing since July

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who was first reported missing more than four months ago.

Bobby Power was first reported missing from Waterford city on 26 July, but has still not been found.

The 16-year-old’s family and Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.

Bobby is described as being approximately five foot nine inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.