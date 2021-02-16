'It's a great feeling': Waterford great-grandmother (93) gets Covid jab from her GP

Margaret Power, aged 93, receives an injection of the Pfizer vaccine from Dr. Sheenagh Macnamara at Waterford Primary Care Centre

Margaret Power, aged 93, receives an injection of the Pfizer vaccine from Dr. Sheenagh Macnamara at Waterford Primary Care Centre

WATERFORD GREAT-GRANDMOTHER Margaret Power has become one of the first people over the age of 85 in Ireland to receive the Covid jab in the community.

The 93-year-old received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from her local GP shortly before 9am this morning at the Waterford Primary Care Centre.

The rollout of the national vaccination programme for the over-85s got underway at some GP practices this morning after stocks of vaccine arrived yesterday.

Power told the PA news agency: “So far so good I don’t feel any effects yet. It’s grand to have it over me.

“I was thinking about it and I couldn’t sleep thinking about what I was going to have. I didn’t know I was going to be the first to get it here in the age group.”

“It’s a great feeling,” she added. “I’ll have to have a second one and then I’ll feel protected.”

The pensioner said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, once she’s fully vaccinated.

“They come and look in the window and wave at me, throwing kisses,” she said.

“I’m in contact with them all the time. I get to see them on the tablets as well.”

James Welsh, 88, also received the Covid-19 jab from the Keogh Practice’s dedicated vaccine centre in Waterford this morning.

James Welsh, aged 88, after receiving an injection of the Pfizer vaccine Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

The pensioner said he was “very happy” to get the vaccine as he had been stuck in the house since lockdown.

“I walk around the garden, that’s all you could do,” he said.

97-year-old Josie Power also made her way to the centre to receive the jab this morning accompanied by her daughter Joan.

The local woman, who lives on her own, said she was happy to get the vaccine.

“It didn’t bother me,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I was delighted to get it done. It feels okay.”

Some 13,500 people over the age of 85 are due to receive their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by the end of the week.

The jabs will be administered at local GP practices and at 37 vaccination centres over the next three weeks.

All those over 70 are scheduled to have received their first dose by mid-April and their second dose by mid-May.