Man (30s) dies after crash with truck in Waterford

A MAN IN his 30s has died in a road crash in Co Waterford.

He was the driver of a car which collided with a truck on the N25 in Newtown near Kilmacthomas around lunchtime today.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with what are understood to be non-life threatening injuries, according to gardaí.

The N25 is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male aged in his 30s, was fatally injured as a result of the collision,” the Garda Press Office said.

It added that gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N25 in the vicinity of Newtown between 1.15pm and 1.40pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.