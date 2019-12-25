Woman (27) arrested over Waterford shooting released without charge

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A shooting incident in Waterford on Monday have released a woman in her 20s without charge.

The 27 year old had been arrested alongside two men aged 30 and 32 yesterday in connection with the incident.

A man in his 40s was shot a number of times outside the Mount Suir Apartments on the Carrickphierish Road at 2.15pm on Monday afternoon.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford. He remains in hospital where his condition was described yesterday evening as critical.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the woman who has been released.

The two men, however, remain in garda custody today.

A garda statement added that investigations remain ongoing at this time.