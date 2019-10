The incident happened on Margaret Street at around 8.45pm this evening

A MAN IN his 30s has been injured after he was shot in the legs at a house in Derry this evening.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm, when two masked men entered a property on Margaret Street in the Waterside area of the city.

The man was shot in both legs, and was later treated for his injuries.

In a statement, the PSNI issued an appeal for witnesses or information about the shooting to contact them at Strand Road or by contactin Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.