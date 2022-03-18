#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with indecent exposure

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service made the announcement today.

By Press Association Friday 18 Mar 2022, 12:15 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

SARAH EVERARD’S KILLER Wayne Couzens has been charged with indecent exposure, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 49-year-old has been accused of four offences in January and February last year, and faces allegations he “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised four charges of indecent exposure against Wayne Couzens.

“The four alleged offences took place between January and February 2021.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 13.”

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incidents are alleged to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, on February 14 and February 27.

Couzens is serving a whole-life tariff for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March 2021.

Press Association

