Wayne Rooney sacked as Birmingham City manager

WAYNE ROONEY HAS been sacked as manager of Championship club Birmingham.

Rooney has overseen just two wins in 15 games following his controversial appointment at St Andrew’s in October.

Supporters called for Rooney’s removal as the side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on New Year’s Day.

Rooney was appointed in favour of former Ireland assistant manager John Eustace, who was sacked in October despite the fact Birmingham were sixth in the table, and within the play-off places. Rooney leaves them 20th in the league, six points clear of relegation. The club’s new American ownership appointed Rooney, with CEO Garry Cook promising “no fear” football under his tutelage. It hasn’t worked out.

A club statement read: “Birmingham City has today parted company with manager Wayne Rooney and first-team coach Carl Robinson.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the football club.

Chief executive Garry Cook said: “We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St Andrew’s.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction.

“The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news.”

In his own statement, Rooney said: “I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

The club have not yet offered clarity on John O’Shea’s position at the club: the former Irish international was hired as Rooney’s assistant when he took over.

