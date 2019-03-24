This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wealth of Ireland's super rich rises in the latest Sunday Times Rich List

The minimum wealth needed to qualify for this year’s 300 richest people in Ireland is €57 million.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 12:32 PM
46 minutes ago 8,238 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558175
Alannah and her mother Hilary Weston
Image: The Sunday Times
Alannah and her mother Hilary Weston
Alannah and her mother Hilary Weston
Image: The Sunday Times

THE COMBINED WEALTH of Ireland’s wealthiest people has grown by 10% in the last year, according to the Sunday Times Rich List which was published today.

Top of this year’s list of Ireland’s 300 wealthiest people for the 11th successive year is Dublin-born Hilary Weston and family which has global retail and hospitality assets valued at €11.9 billion – up €512 million from last year.

Their wider chain of companies include stores Primark (Pennies), Brown Thomas and Selfridges.

Coming in second this year are Stripe founders brothers Patrick and John Collison with a joint estimated fortune of €5 billion – up €2.6 billion from 2018 making John Collison the youngest euro billionaire.

The minimum wealth needed to qualify for this year’s 300 richest people in Ireland is €57 million, up from €52 million in 2018.

With 33 new entrants on this year’s list, the combined wealth of the 300 stands at €87 billion.

Businessman Dermot Desmond comes in 5th on this year’s rich list with an estimated fortune of just over €2 billion while telecommunications billionaire Denis O’Brien’s wealth has dropped by €1.8 billion placing him in 6th.

Strong performers on this year’s list include golfer Rory McIlory (€157 million) and MMA fighter Conor McGregor (€115 million). 

Rich List. The Sunday Times Top 10 Source: The Sunday Times

U2 topped the list of Ireland’s wealthiest entertainers this year with an estimated wealth of €662 million and have increased their worth by €15 million compared to last year, according to the Sunday Times.

This follows a 60-date tour of North America and Europe that sold 923,000 tickets and grossed €113m – making them one of the highest-earning acts in the world last year.

Liam Neeson, Enya and Sir Van Morrison also feature on the list, while Bob Geldof is a new entry to this year’s entertainment top 10, at eighth place, with an estimated value of €57m.  

Niall Horan and Sir Daniel Day-Lewis are on the list of Ireland’s top 10 richest entertainers – but both fall just short of the €57m entry point for the overall 2019 list of Ireland’s richest 300.

The Sunday Times Irish Rich List surveys the wealth of the 300 richest individuals and families on the island of Ireland in a variety of areas including entertainment, sport, business, technology and construction.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Funeral takes place for Ruth Maguire who went missing during hen party last weekend
    60,101  16
    2
    		Donaldson says Ireland should join the Commonwealth, Coveney says it's not on the table
    54,117  123
    3
    		Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday
    47,719  58
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    329  0
    2
    		Irish-founded tech unicorn Intercom is bolstering its podcasting game plan
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    121,511  127
    2
    		As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    52,865  89
    3
    		Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Gibraltar
    41,390  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you what moment made you realise you had entered adulthood, and here's what you said
    6,145  0
    2
    		Jennifer Zamparelli, Colin Farrell, and Sophie Turner... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,869  0
    3
    		Can You Name These Minor Characters From Old MTV Shows?
    3,012  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    The planned new Harcourt Street 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    Intimidation, harassment and saddled with drug debt: The problems facing the most isolated women of Dublin's inner city
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    LEO VARADKAR
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    If UK seek long extension, they'll have to run candidates in European elections, says Coveney
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie