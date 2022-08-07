Poll: Do you wear a face mask in crowded places?

THE COUNTER ON Ireland’s Covid-19 caseload continues to tick upwards – but the virus’ public prominence has largely faded away.

For some people, particularly those who are immunocompromised, the pandemic is still a significant worry.

The overall trend has been a decline in behaviours aimed at avoiding infection like limiting contacts or travel.

However, many people continue to take precautions such as wearing face masks in crowded places like public transport and shops.

