Status Orange warning for four counties as rain and flooding forecast for Halloween night

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning is in effect this afternoon in four southern counties with Met Éirean warning that “intense rain” will lead to some flooding.

The counties are Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford, with the Orange warning in place from midday until 5pm.

For the rest of the country and Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in effect for the remainder of this Halloween Monday.

Met Éireann is warning that heavy rain today will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

Heavy and possibly thundery outbreaks of rain across the western half of the country will become widespread through this afternoon, with intense falls also in Munster and south Leinster.

Eastern areas incluiding Dublin will see smialr levels of rain from a bout 2pm though into night-time.

Later tonight, rain in eastern counties will clear east early tonight, followed by clear spells and a scattering of showers.