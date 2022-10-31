Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 31 October 2022
Advertisement

Status Orange warning for four counties as rain and flooding forecast for Halloween night

Heavy rains will continue throughout the day.

1 hour ago 7,767 Views 2 Comments
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE rain warning is in effect this afternoon in four southern counties with Met Éirean warning that “intense rain” will lead to some flooding.

The counties are Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford, with the Orange warning in place from midday until 5pm. 

For the rest of the country and Northern Ireland, a Status Yellow rainfall warning is in effect for the remainder of this Halloween Monday. 

Met Éireann is warning that heavy rain today will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

Heavy and possibly thundery outbreaks of rain across the western half of the country will become widespread through this afternoon, with intense falls also in Munster and south Leinster. 

Eastern areas incluiding Dublin will see smialr levels of rain from a bout 2pm though into night-time. 

Later tonight, rain in eastern counties will clear east early tonight, followed by clear spells and a scattering of showers.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie