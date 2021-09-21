#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 21 September 2021
Temperatures to reach 20 degrees over next few days ahead of unsettled weekend

The weather is to be more unsettled over the weekend as low pressure moves in.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 11:25 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TODAY WILL BE a warm and sunny day for most parts of the country as temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees.

Met Éireann said the western half of the country will see some patchy light rain and drizzle throughout the day, staying dry with sunny spells in the east and southeast.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

As for tomorrow, it will be dry and mostly sunny again except in parts of Connacht and west Ulster where persistent outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected. Temperatures will range between 16 to 20 degrees, before dipping as low as 9 degrees in the evening.

The forecaster said Thursday will be a “fresher” but cloudier day with temperatures climbing to 19 degrees. Some sunny spells are expected in southern counties, while patchy rain will affect northern parts.

Temperatures will drop as low as 9 degrees on Thursday night when further rain along northern and western coasts are expected. Dry elsewhere with spells of mist and fog.

Friday is expected to be another generally cloudy day with rain affecting western counties. Temperatures will hit 21 degrees with the best of the sunny spells in the south and southeast by the afternoon.

Met Eiréann said the current indications for the weekend suggest unsettled conditions as low pressure moves in from the Atlantic.

