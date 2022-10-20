Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Thursday 20 October 2022
No thunderstorms on the horizon today as temperatures to get as high as 18 degrees

It will be nothing like yesterday.

59 minutes ago 4,114 Views 1 Comment
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE NATION IS forecast to get a reprieve from the thunder and lightning which battered large parts of the country yesterday. 

Forecasters over at Met Éireann have predicted that we are in for a relatively dry day with just a few showers expected. 

It’s also going to be quite a warm day, considering the time of year, with the mercury set to go as high as 18 degrees in certain areas. 

Met Éireann forecast: A few showers about today, but there will be plenty of dry weather overall. Some bright or sunny spells will develop and it will be mild for October with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

“Mist will affect some southern and eastern coasts and hills in moderate southeast breezes, strengthening in the southwest later in the day. Persistent rain will develop in the southwest later this evening.”

Tomorrow will also be breezy but with widespread showers or longer spells of rain. There will be some dry and bright periods too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh and gusty southeast or variable winds.

You can get the full forecast here.  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

