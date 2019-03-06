Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend

THE WEATHER FOR the rest of the week will bring a mix of sunshine and unsettled conditions, but the weekend is expected to be cold and wet across the country.

According to Met Éireann, this morning began mostly cloudy, with some heavy rain in Ulster. Rain will continue in Ulster and north Leinster throughout the day, but elsewhere there will be some bright spells.

Temperatures should reach 10 degrees in the south with mostly fresh, gusty northwest winds.

Tonight will remain windy, with rain in Ulster clearing eastwards throughout the night.

Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees are forecast.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly dry bright days with occasional showers, turning wintry in some places.

The weekend will see unsettled weather, with blustery conditions and heavy rain in some areas.

It will get very cold in the evening, with showers turning wintry overnight and with frost developing in many areas.

Sunday is set to remain very cold, with a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers.