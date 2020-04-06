This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mainly dry week in prospect with temperatures touching 17 degrees on Thursday

The weather will become more changeable in the latter part of the week.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 6 Apr 2020, 9:02 AM
4 hours ago 13,742 Views 26 Comments
Some typically mild and changeable April weather is being predicted.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Some typically mild and changeable April weather is being predicted.
Some typically mild and changeable April weather is being predicted.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TEMPERATURES ACROSS THE country could reach 17 degrees on Thursday as part of a mostly dry week. 

Met Éireann says that both today and tomorrow will be mostly dry and bright with temperatures of between 11 to 15 degrees.

There will be some showers throughout today, beginning in the west and north before moving to all areas throughout the after noon and dying out.

Things will begin to get warmer throughout Wednesday with temperatures touching 16 degrees in places before reaching 17 degrees on Thursday. 

“Thursday will be quite warm and will be dry over much of the country with the best of sunny spells in Leinster and Ulster,” the forecaster says.

“Showery rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and Connacht later in the day and then over the rest of the country on Thursday night.”

Despite the dry day on Thursday, the weather will turn on Friday and will be mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Saturday is to be “mostly cloudy with a fair amount of dry weather”.

