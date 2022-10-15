Weather to turn cold tonight, with wet and windy conditions forecast for tomorrow

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued Status Yellow weather warnings for tomorrow for counties in the west and south of Ireland, with heavy rain and wind and some spot flooding expected.

The weather service has issued a rain warning for all of Munster and Connacht from tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, with a spell of heavy rain forecast.

Separate wind warnings have also been issued for tomorrow night for Counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo. The warnings are due to kick in tomorrow night at 10pm and last until Monday morning.

Winds reaching mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with gusts of 90 – 110km/h are forecast.

Tonight

According to Met Éireann, it will remain fresh and blustery for the rest of the evening, with scattered showers, some with hail and thunder.

It will be breezy later tonight with some showers, but turning drier overnight as showers become confined and the wind easter. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees are forecast.

Tomorrow will start calm, bright and mostly dry, but cloud will build from the south and bring heavy rain during the afternoon, which will reach the north east by evening. Rain and wind will be worst in the west and south west later in the evening.