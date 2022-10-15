Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Advertisement

Weather to turn cold tonight, with wet and windy conditions forecast for tomorrow

Met Éireann has issued a rain warning for all of Munster and Connacht from tomorrow afternoon at 1pm.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 6:34 PM
42 minutes ago 4,516 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5894348
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued Status Yellow weather warnings for tomorrow for counties in the west and south of Ireland, with heavy rain and wind and some spot flooding expected. 

The weather service has issued a rain warning for all of Munster and Connacht from tomorrow afternoon at 1pm, with a spell of heavy rain forecast.

Separate wind warnings have also been issued for tomorrow night for Counties Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo. The warnings are due to kick in tomorrow night at 10pm and last until Monday morning. 

Winds reaching mean speeds of 50 – 65km/h with gusts of 90 – 110km/h are forecast.

Tonight

According to Met Éireann, it will remain fresh and blustery for the rest of the evening, with scattered showers, some with hail and thunder. 

It will be breezy later tonight with some showers, but turning drier overnight as showers become confined and the wind easter. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees are forecast. 

Tomorrow will start calm, bright and mostly dry, but cloud will build from the south and bring heavy rain during the afternoon, which will reach the north east by evening. Rain and wind will be worst in the west and south west later in the evening. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie