High tides and plenty of rain expected in Wexford, Cork and Waterford

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a weather advisory for counties Wexford, Cork and Waterford from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The forecaster said there will be a combination of high tides with “appreciable” but generally below-warning levels of wind and rain from 3am to 8pm tomorrow. This will have an impact along the south coast throughout the day.

Cork County Council has advised that the rainfall and easterly winds will coincide with high tideas in all coastal areas between 4am and 6am tomorrow morning, and again tomorrow evening continuing into Wednesday.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take caution in coastal areas. The council said it will monitor surge and sea levels during the period of the notice.

Cork City Council has said there is a high risk of flooding tonight. Morrison’s Island, Union Quay, Fr Mathew Quay and Wandesford Quay were closed from 7pm this evening due to high tides.

Council crews will be in place tonight in the city and road closures will be reviewed in the morning.