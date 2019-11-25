This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
High tides and plenty of rain expected in Wexford, Cork and Waterford

There is a high risk of flooding in Cork city tonight, the council has said.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Nov 2019, 9:21 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Zaykov
Image: Shutterstock/Sergey Zaykov

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a weather advisory for counties Wexford, Cork and Waterford from the early hours of tomorrow morning. 

The forecaster said there will be a combination of high tides with “appreciable” but generally below-warning levels of wind and rain from 3am to 8pm tomorrow. This will have an impact along the south coast throughout the day. 

Cork County Council has advised that the rainfall and easterly winds will coincide with high tideas in all coastal areas between 4am and 6am tomorrow morning, and again tomorrow evening continuing into Wednesday.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to take caution in coastal areas. The council said it will monitor surge and sea levels during the period of the notice. 

Cork City Council has said there is a high risk of flooding tonight. Morrison’s Island, Union Quay, Fr Mathew Quay and Wandesford Quay were closed from 7pm this evening due to high tides.

Council crews will be in place tonight in the city and road closures will be reviewed in the morning. 

