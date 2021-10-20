#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 20 October 2021
A dull and rainy day ... but sunny spells are on the way before unsettled Bank Holiday weekend

There’s a risk of localised flooding across Munster and Leinster today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 8:46 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IT’S A WET and dull today today but sunny spells are on the way tomorrow. 

There’s widespread outbreaks of rain, heavy and thundery at times, across Munster and Leinster this morning. This is resulting in a risk of localised flooding. 

It’s drier across Connacht and Ulster, however, with some sunny spells. 

Met Éireann says the rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea by the afternoon but scattered showers will develop in Ulster and Connacht, followed by a band of rain which will push into northern and western areas this evening. 

Outbreaks of rain will move southwards across the country tonight and will be accompanied by fresh to strong winds. 

Tomorrow will be cool, bright and breezy, with sunny spells and well scattered showers. 

Most areas are expected to be dry by tomorrow evening, but it will become cloudier across Connacht and Ulster. 

Friday is forecast to be rather cloudy with scattered showers, but later in the day the showers are to become isolated and some sunny intervals are expected to develop. 

Looking ahead to the bank holiday weekend, it’s looking like there will be a mixed bag of weather conditions. 

Saturday is forecast to be wet and breezy. Met Éireann says rain will mainly affect the west in the morning but will extend to most areas through the day. It will be easy at times in the west and northwest with a potential for localised flooding. 

Sunny spells are expected on Sunday, but there will be scattered heavy showers, too. 

Monday is looking set to be another day of sunny spells and showers, but it will turn cloudier on Tuesday with rain. 

