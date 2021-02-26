Rain to largely stay away and temperatures to remain in double figures this weekend

People enjoying the sun on Dollymount Strand in Dublin earlier this week.

People enjoying the sun on Dollymount Strand in Dublin earlier this week.

HIGH PRESSURE OVER Ireland is set to bring a lot of dry and calm weather this weekend, Met Éireann has said.

The forecaster said that it’ll be a mostly dry day today with the best of sunny spells to be found in the east.

Some isolated showers will be possible in the south-west and in Atlantic coastal counties as the day goes on.

Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with only patchy light rain or showers.

The best of the sunshine tomorrow will be in the north-west.

Maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

Sunday will be largely similar with sunny spells breaking through in most places in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 10 and 12 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann said: “Current indications suggest high pressure will remain dominant bringing generally settled conditions, although patchy rain and drizzle will occur at times.

“Daytime temperatures will trend near or slightly above average for early March.”