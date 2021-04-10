Weather set to remain cold throughout the weekend, with chances of wintery showers and thunderstorms today

AFTER A BRIEF spell of warm weather last week, it’s set to remain a cold weekend with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in places.

There will be sunny spells with some heavy winter showers in the north and west of the country this afternoon, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing.

These winter showers may become either sleet or hail, and on higher ground may fall as snow. Temperatures will remain cold, between 5 and 8 degrees.

With clear skies later tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to between -3 and 0, leading to widespread frost and some icy patches. Wintery showers will disappear in most areas, moving mostly to the northwestern coastal parts of the country.

On Sunday, it will remain cold but will be brighter with sunny spells across the country, with isolated showers of rain or sleet early in the morning. Highest temperatures in the afternoon will be between 6 and 9 degrees.

It will become cloudy in the west and northwest on Sunday evening, with rain expected to appear in Connacht and west Ulster.

On Sunday night, there will be more cloud cover emerging across the country, with rain expected in the southwest, west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of between -1 and +4 degrees, with coldest conditions in Munster and Ulster.

Further outlook

Next week, temperatures are expected to rise starting on Monday, although it will be mostly cloudy and will have showery outbreaks of rain. Temperatures are set to range from between 7 and 12 degrees.

Later that night, temperatures will drop to between -1 and +4 degrees, with more areas becoming dry that evening. Rain will be confined to the west and northwest of the country.