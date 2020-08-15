Status Yellow rainfall warning valid overnight for three counties

AN OVERNIGHT STATUS Yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork, Waterford and Wexford.

The warning kicked in at 12pm, and lasts until 6am tomorrow.

Met Éireann has said “there’ll be spells of heavy rain at times, especially in coastal areas with a risk of localised flooding”.

A thunder warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon remains in place until 9pm tonight.