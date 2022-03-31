Temperatures set to drop as low as -4 degrees tonight

THE RECENT SPELL of relatively mild weather has come to a close with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures as low as -4 degrees Celsius tonight.

Today will remain cold with sunny spells and isolated showers of rain, hail and sleet.

The forecaster said there could be some snow showers on hills and mountains around the country. Temperatures will reach highs of 5 to 9 degrees with a moderate to fresh northerly wind.

Tonight will turn colder with a widespread frost. Temperatures could drop to between -4 degrees and 1 degrees Celsius.

There will be some isolated showers but most of the country will remain dry with long, clear spells overnight.

As for tomorrow, the morning will be cold and frosty with sunny spells. Some cloud will increase during the day and outbreaks of rain will develop in Ulster and north Leinster in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 6 to 10 degrees. There will be some outbreaks of rain tomorrow night in east and northeast counties.

Met Éireann said it will be quite cloudy on Saturday with showers and sunny spells. The showers will become isolated that night with most of the country turning dry.

Temperatures are also set to drop below zero that night, reaching as low as -2 degrees.

On Sunday, the weather will be mainly dry with some sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon. There will be more cloud overnight with rain extending into the north and east.