Motorists warned to be careful as heavy fog hits many parts of country

HEAVY FOG IS affecting many parts of the country this morning.

AA Roadwatch has reported that thick fog is affecting many routes across the country, including Dublin, Wicklow, Leitrim, Mayo, Tipperary and parts of the midlands.

Traffic: Dense fog on many routes this morning, in parts of West Dublin, Co. Wicklow, Midlands and Co. Tipperary. Turn fog lights on as required and remember to turn them off as fog lifts. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/ossTr8qEJE — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 27, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Met Éireann has said that after the mist and fog over parts of the midlands and south clears, the day will be “fine and dry” with spells of sunshine.

However, it warned that low cloud may linger near some south coasts.

Road users are this morning reporting very poor visibility, according to AA Roadwatch.

“Many sure you have fog lights on anywhere you need them,” it said.

It noted that foggy conditions are beginning to lift in some parts, and advised road users to make sure to turn off fog lights once that happens, as to not dazzle other motorists.

After early mist and dense fog over parts of the midlands and south and east will clear, today will be fine and dry with good spells of pleasant sunshine. However low cloud may linger near some south coasts. Highs14 to 16 degrees and may reach 17 degrees locally inland. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 27, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Forecast

Temperatures will today range between 14 and 16 degrees, and may reach 17 degrees locally inland.

Most areas will be dry and calm tonight, according to Met Éireann.

It’s again due to turn misty, and fog will return to many central, eastern and northern areas.

Damp conditions with patchy rain are expected to develop in the southwest before morning.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a cloudier day. All areas will have good dry spells, but scattered outbreaks of drizzle and rain are expected before noon and in the afternoon, especially across the south.

Temperatures will range between 11 and 15 degrees.