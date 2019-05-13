Temperatures of up to 21 degrees and sunny skies in store for most of the week

WARM WEATHER AND sunny skies are forecast for Ireland this week but showers are set to make a return next weekend.

Most of the country experienced clear blue skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens at the weekend.

Conditions are set to heat up further this week and it looks like the rain will hold off.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will climb to between 15 and 20 degrees today “with moderate to fresh southerly breezes” and those conditions are forecast to last until Friday.

“It will be coolest on south and east coasts and warmest in Connacht,” Met Éireann said.

Although cooler conditions of 5 to 8 degrees will settle in at night, average daytime temperatures will reach between 16 and 21 degrees tomorrow.

This will continue for most of the week and more “dry and good sunny spells” are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Early indications suggest a break in the sunshine will come on Friday, and it will be between 12 and 17 degrees over the weekend.

Showers are forecast to arrive in the east and the south, and will spread westwards on Friday afternoon.

“Saturday and Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, these will be heaviest on Sunday with longer spells of rain possible,” the forecaster said.