This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temperatures of up to 21 degrees and sunny skies in store for most of the week

It will be pleasant all week – but the weekend is looking a little rainy.

By Conor McCrave Monday 13 May 2019, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 6,128 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4631945
Image: Shutterstock/liseykina
Image: Shutterstock/liseykina

WARM WEATHER AND sunny skies are forecast for Ireland this week but showers are set to make a return next weekend.

Most of the country experienced clear blue skies with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens at the weekend.

Conditions are set to heat up further this week and it looks like the rain will hold off.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will climb to between 15 and 20 degrees today “with moderate to fresh southerly breezes” and those conditions are forecast to last until Friday. 

“It will be coolest on south and east coasts and warmest in Connacht,” Met Éireann said. 

Although cooler conditions of 5 to 8 degrees will settle in at night, average daytime temperatures will reach between 16 and 21 degrees tomorrow.

This will continue for most of the week and more “dry and good sunny spells” are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Early indications suggest a break in the sunshine will come on Friday, and it will be between 12 and 17 degrees over the weekend. 

Showers are forecast to arrive in the east and the south, and will spread westwards on Friday afternoon.

“Saturday and Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, these will be heaviest on Sunday with longer spells of rain possible,” the forecaster said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie