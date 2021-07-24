Cooler weather on the way, but high temperatures of between 23 to 28 degrees forecast today

IT’S BEEN SOME week for scorching weather, but as they say, all good things come to an end.

Met Eireann says cooler and unsettled weather is expected for the week ahead with temperatures coming back to more average values for mid-summer.

The good news is that sunny spells are forecast for today, with most areas experiencing dry conditions, and high temperatures of between 23 to 28 degrees generally.

It will be warmest in the west today, and slightly fresher along the east coast due to a light to moderate east to northeasterly breeze.

A few heavy showers or thunderstorms may develop in some western coastal counties this afternoon.

Tomorrow is also not looking too bad, with highest temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees. So get out an enjoy the last of it while you can.