Warm and sunny weather forecast for the coming days, with temperatures to sit in the mid-20s

IT’S SET TO be warm and sunny across the country this weekend, with temperatures set to sit in the low-to-mid 20s.

The mercury is set to sit between around 20 and 25 degrees across most of the country, with cooler temperatures in areas like the northwest expected.

Today, it will be more varied with temperatures ranging between 16 and 25 degrees.

There will be sunny spells in Leinster and Munster this morning, but the day will start cloudy in other places with some patchy drizzle, mist and fog.

However, this is set to fade in the afternoon and evening, except in the northwest where some drizzle is expected.

Later tonight, mist and fog will develop in some areas, but it will otherwise remain mostly dry. It’s set to be humid overnight, with temperatures between 11 and 16 degrees.

On Sunday, temperatures will range from between 21 and 25 degrees, with good sunny weather clearing any remaining mist and fog from overnight.

On Monday, it will remain warm and dry across the country with some clouds developing in the northwest as the day moves on. Highest temperatures of between 20 and 25 degrees are expected.

As a result of the expected good weather, Dogs Trust Ireland is reminding dog owners to keep their pets safe.

Niamh Curran Kelly, Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, urged anyone who thinks their dog may be suffering from heatstroke to contact a local vet.

“It is vital you do this as quickly as you can to give your dog the best chance of making a recovery. Move your dog to a cool, shaded area and dial the vet on speakerphone. Describe the symptoms your dog is experiencing and tell them that you think they may be suffering from heatstroke. While driving to the vet, drive with the windows down or air-conditioning on – this should help to reduce your dog’s core temperature.

“If you have to wait for transport to the vet, try to encourage your dog to drink small amounts of room-temperature water if they are alert, and gently pour small amounts of cool water on their body. The main goal of treating heatstroke is to lower your dog’s body temperature to normal as early as possible, but not so quickly that you cause them to go into shock.”

The ESB has also issued a warning about the danger of swimming in ESB reservoirs.

“These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground,” the electricity company said.