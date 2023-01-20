Ice warning remains in place but sunny spells are on the way for Sunday

THE COLD WEATHER is nearing an end as conditions are set to markedly improve over the weekend.

Met Éireann expects temperatures to near 10 and 11 degrees in most parts of the country alongside sunny spells, following the ending of the arctic airflow over Ireland.

A Status Yellow ice warning is still in place but is set to end at midday.

A similar warning for Northern Ireland from the UK Met Office is due to end by 10am this morning.

Today is forecast as being mostly dry with the majority of cloud holding off until evening in all areas.

It will remain chilliest in the north with highest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees in light southeast breezes.

Tonight will see frost or ice early in the night across the north and east, before cloud increases, with patchy drizzle along southern and western fringes. Temperatures will reach lows of -2 to 3+ degrees, in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

Tomorrow is expected to be dry and cloudy before patchy outbreaks of rain develop, with more persistent rain in the west later.

But temperatures will increase, with 8 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, and fresher along the coasts.

Sunday is set to be damp to begin as overnight rain clears, however it will become generally dry into the afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells.

The highest temperatures are set to nudge upwards slightly, ranging between 9 and 12 degrees.