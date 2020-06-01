It's another scorcher of a day with temperatures to hit up to 27 degrees

A kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach in Dublin on Friday

A kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach in Dublin on Friday

IT’S ANOTHER SUNNY day with temperatures set to reach as high as 27 degrees.

Met Éireann has said it will be dry and warm today, with just light easterly breezes.

Top temperatures will range between 22 to 27 degrees, warmest away from the east coast.

Tonight is set to stay dry and calm, with long clear spells. Temperatures will drop to between 7 and 12 degrees.

The forecaster said tomorrow will begin generally sunny, with most areas staying dry.

However, the sunshine is due to become hazy with a few showers breaking out across the north and west later in the day.

Here are the latest observed temperatures across our observations network. 21C in many locations out west and at Casement Aerodrome, Co. Dublin. ☀️☀️☀️



More weather info here: https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/oZQdnJo2li — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 1, 2020 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

It’s forecast to remain very warm in most areas tomorrow with top temperatures again ranging between 22 and 27 degrees, highest over Leinster and Munster.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Met Éireann said it will be cooler compared to recent days across northern and western coastal areas, however, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Conditions are expected to become more changeable on Tuesday night, with showery rain expected to spread southeastwards over the country.

It’s set to be breezier and much cooler on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures ranging between 12 and 17 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest.

The day will start out mostly cloudy in the east and south with occasional rain or showers, but there will be drier and brighter conditions in the west and north. These drier conditions are due to spread countrywide later in the day, with some sunny intervals developing.