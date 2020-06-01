This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's another scorcher of a day with temperatures to hit up to 27 degrees

Don’t forget the sunscreen if you’re heading outdoors today.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 1 Jun 2020, 11:10 AM
43 minutes ago 6,459 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112221
A kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach in Dublin on Friday
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
A kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach in Dublin on Friday
A kitesurfer in the sea off Portmarnock Beach in Dublin on Friday
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

IT’S ANOTHER SUNNY day with temperatures set to reach as high as 27 degrees. 

Met Éireann has said it will be dry and warm today, with just light easterly breezes. 

Top temperatures will range between 22 to 27 degrees, warmest away from the east coast. 

Tonight is set to stay dry and calm, with long clear spells. Temperatures will drop to between 7 and 12 degrees. 

The forecaster said tomorrow will begin generally sunny, with most areas staying dry. 

However, the sunshine is due to become hazy with a few showers breaking out across the north and west later in the day. 

It’s forecast to remain very warm in most areas tomorrow with top temperatures again ranging between 22 and 27 degrees, highest over Leinster and Munster. 

Met Éireann said it will be cooler compared to recent days across northern and western coastal areas, however, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. 

Conditions are expected to become more changeable on Tuesday night, with showery rain expected to spread southeastwards over the country. 

It’s set to be breezier and much cooler on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures ranging between 12 and 17 degrees, coolest in the north and northwest. 

The day will start out mostly cloudy in the east and south with occasional rain or showers, but there will be drier and brighter conditions in the west and north. These drier conditions are due to spread countrywide later in the day, with some sunny intervals developing.

