Frosty few days ahead as temperatures to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight

ANOTHER COLD DAY is ahead as temperatures are set to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight.

A cold weather advisory is currently in place until 9am on Saturday as Met Éireann has warned it will “stay cold with withspread frost and icy patches leading to hazardous travelling conditions”.

The forecaster said today will be quite cloudy, with the best of the sunshine in the south. Most areas are to stay dry but a few light showers are possible in the east.

Tonight is due to be cold, dry and generally cloudy.

It will be frosty in some areas as temperatures from as low as -3 degrees, coldest in Munster and Ulster.

Mist and fog is expected tomorrow morning but it will be a dry and mostly cloudy day with limited sunny spells.

Tomorrow night is due to be calm and dry as frost sets in.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as -4 degrees tomorrow night, coldest in Munster and Leinster.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s expected to be a mostly dry day on Saturday with occasional sunny spells in the morning. Cloud is forecast to move down from the north during the afternoon and evening, bringing some patches of light rain or drizzle to the northern half of the country.

It looks like it will be another cold night on Saturday as temperatures are forecast to drop as low as -3 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to get off to a mostly cloudy start with patches of light rain or drizzle. Some sunny spells are expected to develop through the day, with just isolated showers.

Temperatures are due to drop as low as -4 degrees on Sunday night.

