Another 'chilly' day ahead with temperatures to drop to -2 degrees tonight in some areas

IT’S SET TO be another “chilly” day with temperatures forecast to drop as low as -2 degrees tonight.

A cold weather advisory is currently in place until 9am on Saturday as Met Éireann has warned it will “stay cold with withspread frost and icy patches leading to hazardous travelling conditions”.

The forecaster has said it will be very cold this morning as overnight frost and ice clears.

Conditions will be dry with low winter sunshine across many areas, however cloud is expected to spill into eastern counties with the chance of a few light passing showers in these areas.

Temperatures will be much like recent days, ranging from a chilly 3 to 7 degrees, Met Éireann has said.

Tonight is due to remain dry across most areas but some showers across the east are possible.

Advertisement

Lowest temperatures tonight will range between -2 and 2 degrees and a slight frost could set in where skies remain clearest.

Tomorrow is forecast to be cold and cloudy, with the chance of stray light showers across eastern counties. However, it’s expected to be dry overall with the best of any sunshine across the west.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 4 and 8 degrees.

Tomorrow night is set to be dry and calm with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Temperatures will drop as low as -3 degrees tomorrow night, coldest across Ulster and some western counties, with a slight to sharp frost expected.

Friday is, again, forecast to be a cold day with highest temperatures ranging from just 2 degrees in the north to 7 degrees in the southeast.

Friday night also looks to be a cold one with temperatures forecast to drop as low as -4 degrees.

The Peter McVerry Trust on Monday asked to public the report anyone who they see sleeping rough to the charity through their portal.