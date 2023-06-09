Advertisement

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Humidity, sun, thunder and heavy rain on the way with temperatures to hit 26 degrees next week
Top temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will range between 20 and 26 degrees.
1 hour ago

IT’S SET TO be a warm and humid few days ahead with temperatures set to hit as high as 26 degrees next week. 

Tonight is forecast to be very mild and humid with largely dry conditions under broken cloud. 

Heavy and persistent clouds will move up from the south of the country later in the night. 

Tomorrow is, again, forecast to be warm and humid with a mix of cloud and sunshine. 

Scattered showers, mainly over Munster at first, will gradually extend into other parts of the country, some of which will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding. 

Similiar conditions will follow through to tomorrow night. 

Sunday is due to see a mix of cloud and summer sunshine with well scattered showers. Met Éireann has said there’s a potential for thundery showers locally. 

It will be warm and heavy on Sunday with top temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees. 

The UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for the six counties in Northern Ireland. This will kick in at 12pm on Sunday and remain in place until 9pm. 

Looking ahead to Monday and Tuesday, Met Éireann has said they will be warmer or even hotter days with sunshine and scattered slow moving showers. There’s also a potential for heavy and thundery showers with possible flooding. 

Top temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will range between 20 and 26 degrees. 

Hayley Halpin
